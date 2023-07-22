HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE. July 20

HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

Three mowers were going at one time to mow the roughs on Friday, July 14th. They had gotten tall enough that it was hard to find your ball if it went into the rough. Workers got them all mowed and the course really looked good.

Mike Montgomery came in that day to inguire about up-coming 4-person tournaments. His group is interested in participating.

On July 15th. the course was closed at 5:00 P.M. PSO had rented the course for the employees and retired employees from the Okmulgee office. They also served a meal in the dining room. We were glad to have them.

Risky Long came in the clubhouse when I was there on Sunday afternoon, July 16th. I said, “Risky, you are so skinny that you don’t look like yourself.” He answered, “Yeah, that Earnie Fox is really working me hard on that weed-eater.”

Leon McVeigh, Chuck Johnson, Nokey Klutts and Earnie Fox won the 4-person scramble on Monday, July 10th, with a score of 6 under par. Jordan Osterdock won the prize for the longest drive and Holly Hoagland won for the closest to the pin.

Leon McVeigh and Chuck Johnson won the 2-person scramble on Thursday, July 13th, with a score of 2 under par. Chuck Johnson also won the prize for the closest to the pin and Pat Vaughn won for the longest drive.

Come see us at the Earnie Fox Municipal Golf Club.