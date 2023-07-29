HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

We had a relative come in from out of state on July 23rd, so we had an impromptu pizza party in the dining room at the clubhouse. It’s a good place to get together.

But, there was a lot more going on outside. We had a really great day on Sunday. It wasn’t overly hot and golfers were ready to get out and play. Pat Vaughn gave Earnie the day off to visit with family and it was probably one of the busiest days we’ve, so Pat was kept hopping.

Forty-four golfers played in the 4-person scramble on Monday, July 17th. Jake Stapp, Bryan Lekder, Skylar Morris and Gray Fletcher won the scramble with a score of 6 under par. Gus Klutts won the prize for the longest drive and Pat Boatman won for the closest to the pin.

Mike Ishmael and Josh Ishmael won the 2-person scramble on Thursday, July 20th, with a score of 3 under par. Mike Ishmael also won the prize for the longest drive. and Pat Boatman won for the closest to the pin.

The highlight of the week was the Mason Brillo Memorial Tournament held on Saturday, July 22nd. Fifty-two golfers turned out for the tournament. 1st place went to Joe Landers, Anthony Landers, Jacob Jackson and Erin Putman with a score of 13 under par. Two teams tied at 12 under par, but after a play-off, Brandon Duncan, Dalton Posey, Ryan Day and Randy Six were declared the 2nd place winners. That made Mike Dunson, Gary Canard, Mike Ishmael and Robbie Deere the 3rd place winners. The prize for the longest drive went to Ken Adams and Jackson Hess won for the closest to the pin.

Janice Brillo and Kelsey Brillo served barbecue brisket sandwiches, chips, cookies and sodas in the dining room after the tournament. It was delicious.

Mark Brillo held a drawing for lots of prizes, but everyone was waiting to see who won the set of Mizuno irons that he was giving away. Randy Six won the irons. Congratulations to all the winners! It was a great memorial tournament.

Remember, we always welcome you at the Earnie Fox Municipal Golf Club.