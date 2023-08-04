Wildlife fishing report. August 2, 2023

NORTHEAST Birch: July 30. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around creek channels. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County. Copan: July 30. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, crawfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, riprap, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Comments: Boaters should use caution as lake levels continue to be very low. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County. Eucha: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around flats, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, plastic baits, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, and main lake. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets and worms around shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Fort Gibson: July 30. Elevation is 0.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 86°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, and shad around channels, coves, and points. Paddlefish excellent snagging around channels and main lake. Comments: The weather is hot but so is the fishing! Huge paddlefish are being caught in the main lake, especially south of the Highway 51 Bridge. Blue catfish are still biting well on shad and live bluegill. Fish windy points near deeper water or throw some juglines out in the deep channels but make sure your bait is 12-15 ft. deep. Sunfish are excellent, fish around docks, points with large rocks, or structure in the water. Plenty of buffalo, carp, and gar for bow anglers. Troll channels for white bass. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County. Grand: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, shad, and worms around coves and docks. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Comments: Crappie activity is staying strong from mid lake to the dam with lots of folks catching crappie in the shade under docks early and late! Catfish are feeding in all areas and are fairly easy to catch around docks as well as drifting near flats and ledges. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Greenleaf: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 91°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures, and worms around docks, flats, and weed beds. Bluegill sunfish fair on small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around docks and flats. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Hulah: July 30. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around channels, docks, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and weed beds. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, and small lures around coves, main lake, and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County. Kaw: July 31. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 86°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, cut bait, jerk baits, jigs, live bait, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, shad, slabs, spoons, and topwater lures around main lake and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and worms around channels, creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, live shad, minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, riprap, and standing timber. Comments: Thermocline is set up and is running 15-18 ft. fish on juglines set below that will die quickly because of lack of oxygen. No release from the dam until construction can be completed below on boat ramp and erosion control. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County. Keystone: July 30. Elevation is 5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and dough bait around dam, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish excellent on minnows and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County. Lower Illinois: July 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Oologah: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 86°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and river channel. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County. Spavinaw: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around flats and main lake. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County. Tenkiller: July 30. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and points. White bass fair on hair jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around channels and main lake. Crappie fair on tube jigs around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. Webbers Falls: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 91°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, flats, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam and flats. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. NORTHWEST Canton: July 30. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 88°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye slow on jigs and worms around main lake and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County. Foss: July 31. Elevation is below normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids slow on worms. Walleye slow on worms. Catfish fair on cut baits. Crappie slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House. SOUTHEAST Blue River: July 31. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, rocks, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and stinkbait around brush structure, channels, and rocks. Bluegill and green sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, and worms around brush structure, rocks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area. Broken Bow: July 28. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 87°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: July 28. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around channels, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs, and shad below the dam, discharge, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: July 28. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 92°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around flats, main lake, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shrimp around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: July 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 71°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on grasshoppers, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms around creek channels, river channel, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: July 28. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 88°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, main lake, points, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, shrimp, and worms around dam, main lake, points, and river channel. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, rocks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Pine Creek: July 28. Elevation is 2.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 86°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and hot dogs. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Robert S. Kerr: July 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 86°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, channels, and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass good on minnows, small lures, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and sunfish around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Sardis: July 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 90°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County. Texoma: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 86°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) fair on Alabama rigs, live shad, and topwater lures around channels, flats, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels, coves, docks, and river mouth. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper have been biting near Washita Point, the dam and platter flats areas on live shad and topwater lures. Catfish are biting near ledges and channels in 30-50 ft. of water on live shad. Crappie are biting on jigs and minnows near brush piles and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. SOUTHWEST Ellsworth: July 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 90°F and stained. ( USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and shad around flats, main lake, and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County. Fort Cobb: July 31. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass slow on jigs around main lake. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County. Lawtonka: July 30. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 90°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on jigs, minnows, and small lures around main lake. Comments: White bass good at the pipeline. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County. Waurika: July 30. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 84°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, and small lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on minnows, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.