HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

Rochelle Beddow from West Tulsa came into the clubhouse last week. She said that she had brought her car to be worked on by someone she knows in Okemah and she had them bring her to the golf course to play golf while her car was being repaired.

I saw Dug Sharp in the clubhouse on Tuesday, August 15th. Dug is a former student of mine and I enjoyed talking to him. He was going out to play and told Earnie that he was planning to get back into golf.

Sunday, the 20th, was extremely hot. When we took Earnie his lunch, it was already 101 actual degrees and people were coming in to pay to go play golf. It was really busy. When Joe Landers came back in to get something to drink, I asked him how he could stand the heat and he said, “When you ride in the cart, it makes a breeze when you are moving and it’s really not bad.”

Two teams tied in the 4-person scramble on Monday, August 14th, with scores of 3 under par. After a play-off, Emery Birdcreek, Aaron Little, Austin Long and Chris Lesley won over Jim Manning, Garrett Manning, Cooper Shields and Cyler Shields. Cheryl Adams won the prize for the longest drive and Nokey Klutts won for the closest to the pin.

Keith Allen and Mike Caxson won the 2-person scramble on Thursday, August 17th, with a score of 2 under par. Josh Ishmael got the prize for the longest drive and Jessie Dudley got the prize for the closest to the pin.

Come on down to the Earnie Fox Municipal Golf Club and join the fun.