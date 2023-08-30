Wildlife Fishing Report. August 30, 2023

CENTRAL

Thunderbird: August 23. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 88°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass excellent on Alabama rigs, sassy shad, shad, slabs, and spoons around main lake. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, biologist at the OK Fishery Research Laboratory.

NORTHEAST

Fort Gibson: August 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 92°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: August 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 92°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, and points. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish on shad, stinkbait, and worms around channels, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: August 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 88°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, points, riprap, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and worms around channels, creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: August 27. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 84°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, river channel, and river mouth. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and dough bait around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: August 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening; the best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Sooner: August 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits and live shad around main lake. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and sunfish around main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: August 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around main lake and points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: August 27. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 86°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around channels and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: August 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 92°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, main lake, and river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Foss: August 28. Elevation is 0.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye slow on worms. Striped bass hybrids fair to slow in deep water. Catfish fair to good on stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Blue River: August 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, creek channels, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, rocks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, in-line spinnerbaits, small lures, and worms around brush structure, rocks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: August 25. Elevation is 10 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 92°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, points, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 25. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on crankbaits, jigs, and spoons around channels, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: August 25. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 89°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: August 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 92°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and live shad around coves, inlet, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shrimp around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 25. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 69°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on crickets, grasshoppers, and PowerBait around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 25. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 90°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, main lake, and points. Channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, and shrimp around channels, dam, docks, main lake, and riprap. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 25. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 89°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs around standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver around main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 25. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, plastic baits, small lures, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, creek channels, river mouth, spillway, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, points, river channel, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 25. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 91°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: August 27. Elevation is .5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 89°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad, slabs, and topwater lures around channels, dam, main lake, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, and sunfish around channels, docks, main lake, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper have been caught near the Alberta Wall and out west near the islands. Catfish are being caught river mouths no channels. Crappie are near brush piles and stumps in 10-24 ft. of water Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: August 25. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 98°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and coves. Channel catfish slow on cut bait, hot dogs, and punch bait around main lake and river channel. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Ellsworth: August 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 91°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and shad around flats, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: August 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish slow on other around coves, shorelines. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: August 26. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 92°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on jigs, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits. Comments: White bass fair at the pipeline. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Waurika: August 26. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 87°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, and small lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.