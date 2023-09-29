HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

When I went into the clubhouse on Monday, September 18th, Johnna and Earnie were cutting cables for the golf carts. They are needing new cables.

On Tuesday, September 19th, workers fertilized the greens and put down some gypsum just before the rain came. That was good timing.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Chad Flowers came into the clubhouse. He is from Oklahoma City and said that he had played here before with a big group and that he likes it here. Only two other people met him on Wednesday.

John Avey came into the clubhouse to see me before he went home on Thursday, September 21st, and he gave me a big hug. John always makes a person feel good. I offered him half of my sub sandwich, but he said that he had to go home and heat up his cold pizza before it got too old.

My sister-in-law, Dorthy Thompson, came in later on the 21st and we had a session with five people laughing constantly. I don’t think that I have ever seen Larry Holden laugh that hard before.

52 golfers participated in the 4-person scramble on Monday, September 18th. Two teams tied with scores of 6 under par. Patrick Daggs, Jonah Baker, Rayburn Couffer and Robbie Deere won the chip-off to defeat Pat Vaughn, Jim Manning, David Manning and Garrett Manning. Gordon Osterdock won the prize for the longest drive and Joe Landers won for the closest to the pin.

Travis Scott and Aaron Jarvis won the 2-person scramble on Thursday, September 21st, with a score of 3 under par. Kurtis Wilson won the prize for the longest drive and Kameron Humble won for the closest to the pin.

Remember that the scrambles are now starting at 5:30 P.M. at the Earnie Fox Municipal Golf Club.