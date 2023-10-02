HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

When I went to the golf course on Wednesday, September 27th, there were crepe paper streamers on the railing outside. When I went in, I saw balloons, crepe paper streamers and a big “Happy Birthday” banner hanging above the walk-through toward the kitchen. Johnna McVeigh had gone all out. She even had a big button pinned to Earnie’s shirt that said, “It’s my birthday”. She had also made a birthday cake that had a musical candle.

Then the party moved to Chef Remzi’s where our daughter, Cynthia, took Earnie, me, Chuck, and Dorthy and Glen Thompson to lunch. Chef Remzi made a special birthday meal for us, including some of his specialties. We were all so full that we were about to burst, but we went back to the golf course to eat the birthday cake that Johnna had made. I don’t think that Earnie will ever forget turning 89 years old.

Later, Risky Long was telling stories about family and people that he and Glen Thompson both knew. They both got some laughs out of that.

Mark Brillo, Randy Price, Robert Holt and Brandon Duncan won the 4-person scramble on Monday, September 25th, with a score of 6 under par. Pat Boatman won the prize for the longest drive and Holly Hegland won for the closest to the pin.

Travis Scott and Aaron Jarvis won the 2-person scramble on Thursday, September 28th, with a score of 4 under par. Derek Fife won the prize for the longest drive and Chris Lesley won for the closest to the pin.

Our club championship is now known as the Bruce Dunson Club Championship to honor Bruce for all he has done for the course. It was held at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 30th. Chuck Johnson won the championship for the A flight. Joe Landers won for the B flight and Pat Vaughn won for the C flight. Johnna McVeigh won the ladies championship. Congratulations to all the winners!

After the championship tournament, lunch was served to the players by Janice and Kelsy Brillo.

Come see us at the Earnie Fox Municipal Golf Club.