Wildlife Fishing Report. Oct 4, 2023

NORTHEAST

Fort Gibson: September 29. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, and points. White bass and crappie good on minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, docks, and points. Paddlefish good snagging around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: September 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Paddlefish slow snagging around river channel. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: October 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around creek channels, docks, points, and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and worms around coves, creek channels, and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: October 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, riprap, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass on crankbaits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons, and topwater lures around main lake, points, and riprap. Comments: Crappie decent on minnows and jigs in 6-10 ft. water on south end of the lake around structure. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: October 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: September 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening. The best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Sooner: October 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. Striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits and live shad around main lake. White bass and saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around discharge and main lake. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, riprap, rocks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: October 1. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, rogues, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: October 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish good on live bait and shad below the dam, river channel, and tailwater. White bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and small lures below the dam, riprap, and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: October 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish slow on stinkbait and worms around main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: October 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye fair on worms. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait. Crappie slow to fair on jigs. Catfish good on cut bait along north side of the lake. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Blue River: October 3. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, creek channels, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and worms around channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: September 29. Elevation is 10 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 84°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, points, river mouth, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and spoons around channels, main lake, and riprap. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: September 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: September 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 68°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on crickets, grasshoppers, PowerBait, and small lures below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September 29. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake, points, and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish good on dough bait, hot dogs, live bait, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around dam, flats, main lake, and rocks. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, and standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 29. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 80°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver below the dam, creek channels, and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, points, river channel, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 29. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

Texoma: October 1. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures around channels, coves, creek channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on caddis flies, chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, and live shad around channels, coves, docks, main lake, points, and river mouth. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, and main lake. Comments: Fishing this week has been better. The striper have been biting near Soldier Creek and Washita Point. They are in shallow water right now. Catfish are biting on live shad and cut bait near ledges and channels. Crappie are biting on live minnows and jigs near brush piles and tree logs. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: September 29. Elevation is 0.3 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 88°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Ellsworth: September 29. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around flats, main lake, and points. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, small lures, and spoons around main lake and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Waurika: September 29. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 76°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and small lures around dam, docks, main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, PowerBait, and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, minnows, shrimp, and worms around channels, creek channels, main lake, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.