Oklahoma State Exchange powered by INFLCR launches to connect student-athletes with NIL opportunities
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is upgrading its Name, Image and Likeness marketplace with a move to industry leader INFLCR to connect student-athletes with businesses, collectives and fans for NIL transactions safely and easily at okstate.com/marketplace.
The Oklahoma State Exchange is an NIL registry designed for businesses, donors, alumni and others interested in connecting with Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes. It is sortable by individual student-athlete name and by team. OSU student-athletes who have opted to participate maintain individual profile pages that include specific options for how NIL partners can engage.
Businesses and NIL partners who are registered can search, filter and initiate conversations with specific student-athletes to discuss an NIL deal. Once the NIL deal between a registered business and student-athlete is completed, the business will use the Oklahoma State Exchange to create a transaction that will produce a direct payment to the student-athlete and automate a disclosure to the INFLCR Verified Compliance Ledger.
The institution does not have to get involved in the deal and all transactions within the exchange are consolidated into one 1099 at the end of the year for easier tax reporting purposes for registered businesses and athletes.
Additional resources for those interested in learning more and pursuing NIL opportunities with Oklahoma State student-athletes can be found at okstate.com/nil, pokeswithapurpose.com or by emailing info@pokeswithapurpose.com.
The expansion of OSU Athletics’ NIL efforts to include the upgraded INFLCR Exchange is the latest in Oklahoma State’s commitment to maximizing opportunities for its student-athletes. A sampling:
- OSU launched the POSSE Star Fund to provide student-athletes with additional education-related benefits including direct financial support in the form of academic achievement awards, up to the legally established maximum of $5,980 per year. In order to receive the full allotment, student-athletes must go through financial planning and education provided through a partnership between OSU Athletics and Simmons Bank.
- OSU Athletics partnered with the renowned Spears School of Business to form the best-in-class Brand Squad – a group of business students who help connect OSU students with NIL partners at no cost to the students.
- OSU Athletics appointed Barry Hinson as Associate Athletic Director for Name, Image and Likeness – a new position geared specifically toward identifying and promoting NIL opportunities for its student-athletes, then added Haneen Rashwan as a full-time assistant.
- OSU partnered with industry leader Altius Sports to provide a national perspective and guidance to OSU’s NIL programming.
- OSU partnered with the Brandr Group, One Team and Fanatics to create group licensing opportunities for its student-athletes, such as selling jerseys and other merchandise co-branded with official OSU marks and the student-athletes’ name, image and likeness.
- OSU was an early adopter in partnering with INFLCR as a way of helping student-athletes with their individual brand-building efforts through the use of professional-quality photos and videos.
- OSU provides ongoing rules education to the nonprofit collective Pokes with a Purpose, which pairs OSU student-athletes with local charities in a way that enables the student-athletes to use their name, image and likeness to raise awareness and funds for causes of their choosing.
- OSU Athletics has a standing NIL committee that meets weekly to identify, discuss and pursue NIL opportunities and partnerships that benefit its student-athletes.