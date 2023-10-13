Oklahoma State Exchange powered by INFLCR launches to connect student-athletes with NIL opportunities

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is upgrading its Name, Image and Likeness marketplace with a move to industry leader INFLCR to connect student-athletes with businesses, collectives and fans for NIL transactions safely and easily at okstate.com/marketplace.

The Oklahoma State Exchange is an NIL registry designed for businesses, donors, alumni and others interested in connecting with Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes. It is sortable by individual student-athlete name and by team. OSU student-athletes who have opted to participate maintain individual profile pages that include specific options for how NIL partners can engage.

Businesses and NIL partners who are registered can search, filter and initiate conversations with specific student-athletes to discuss an NIL deal. Once the NIL deal between a registered business and student-athlete is completed, the business will use the Oklahoma State Exchange to create a transaction that will produce a direct payment to the student-athlete and automate a disclosure to the INFLCR Verified Compliance Ledger.

The institution does not have to get involved in the deal and all transactions within the exchange are consolidated into one 1099 at the end of the year for easier tax reporting purposes for registered businesses and athletes.

Additional resources for those interested in learning more and pursuing NIL opportunities with Oklahoma State student-athletes can be found at okstate.com/nil, pokeswithapurpose.com or by emailing info@pokeswithapurpose.com.

The expansion of OSU Athletics’ NIL efforts to include the upgraded INFLCR Exchange is the latest in Oklahoma State’s commitment to maximizing opportunities for its student-athletes. A sampling: