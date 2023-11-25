Tickets on sale now for Dec. 10 Cowboy Basketball game at Paycom Center

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane take their men’s basketball rivalry on the road next month with a neutral court game at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center.

Tickets for The Battleground 2k23 – which tips at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 10 — are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or through the Paycom Center Box Office.

The 115th series meeting between OSU and Tulsa will be their first in OKC since the 1994 NCAA tournament. The Cowboys last appeared at Paycom Center in 2013.

In addition to basketball, participants from both sides will have opportunities to impact the city’s youth through community service projects organized by the event’s operator, United Sports & Entertainment.

“We are very excited about The Battleground 2k23 and the opportunity that this premier sporting event presents to combine great competition with community in Oklahoma City,” USE President Rhossi Carron said. “This event will focus on empowering and improving the lives of kids in the local community and helping the participating student-athletes develop their passion for giving back in a genuine way. We look forward to utilizing The Battleground 2k23 basketball platform to impact the lives of children in OKC.”

To learn more about USE and The Battleground 2k23, visit Battleground2k.com or follow @Battleground2k on social media.