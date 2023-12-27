Wildlife Fishing Report. December 27, 2023

Edwards Park: December 25. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 56°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on nymphs, PowerBait, spinnerbaits, and other around docks, points, and spillway. Comments: Corn, Power bait colors – pink, yellow, white. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist in Cleveland County.

Route 66 Park: December 21. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 55°F and murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait, other around docks, shorelines. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist in Cleveland County.

NORTHEAST

Fort Gibson: December 25. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal (rising). Water temperature 55°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish good on shad around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: December 24. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on lipless baits, plastic baits, and small lures around coves and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, main lake, and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Chris Newkirk, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: December 19. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 54°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, slabs, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and worms around docks, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Keystone: December 19. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: December 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 54°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair below the dam. Comments: Best times are during the morning and evening hours, and best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Perry CCC: December 24. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 49°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, and worms around coves and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: December 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 53°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and jigs around channels and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels and main lake. Comments: Anglers have had success for crappie by fishing deeper brush in the main lake and around docks. Minnows and jigs have been the baits of choice. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: December 25. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around main lake, river channel, river mouth, and below the dam. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, slabs, and small lures around brush structure and main lake. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits, sassy shad, and small lures around river channel and below the dam. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

SOUTHEAST

Blue River: December 19. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 49°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, spoons, and worms around brush structure, channels, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, fisheries biologist in Johnston County.

Eufaula: December 22. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 45°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped, striped bass hybrids, and white bass good on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, sassy shad, and topwater lures around discharge, tailwater, and below the dam. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, channels, creek channels, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Konawa: December 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrid and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, discharge, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: December 22. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 45°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs around creek channels, spillway, and below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: December 22. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal (rising). Water temperature 54°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and other around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, points, standing timber, and other. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: December 22. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal (rising). Water temperature 48°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around channels and coves. Crappie fair on jigs around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver around main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: December 22. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 47°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points, and below the dam. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around channels and creek channels. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on minnows, shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and below the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: December 22. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (rising). Water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: December 22. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 51°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on flukes and live shad around channels, main lake, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels, coves, docks, main lake, points, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, docks, points, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week was good. Striper are biting very well on flukes deadsticking. Pink and white with a chartreuse tail have been working. Catfish have been biting cut and live shad near river channels. Crappie are biting on jigs with power bait near docks with brush piles. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

SOUTHWEST

Waurika: December 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 68°F and murky. Largemouth bass, white crappie, and saugeye fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, PowerBait, and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, live bait, plastic baits, and small lures around brush structure, main lake, points, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.