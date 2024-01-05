Wildlife Fishing Report January 3, 2024

NORTHEAST Fort Gibson: Dec 31. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and clear. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, main lake, and points. Paddlefish excellent on snagging around main lake and below the dam. Crappie good on hair jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Comments: Catfish is good in deep channels and wind-blown points on shad and cut sunfish. Paddlefish is great below the dam in deep holes during generation. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County. Grand: Jan 2. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, PowerBait, and small lures around main lake, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Chris Newkirk, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Greenleaf: Dec 30. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and worms around channels, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Kaw: Dec 31. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal (falling). Water temperature 39°F and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad, and worms around flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Striped-hybrid and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, sassy shad, shad, and spoons around points and riprap. Paddlefish good on snagging around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County. Keystone: Jan 2. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal (falling). Water temperature 45°F and murky. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, rocks, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County. Lower Illinois: Dec 30. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 52°F and clear. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Water levels are higher due to recent rains. Currently releasing 2300 cfs around the clock. Best area will be in basin below the dam near the trout release area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Perry CCC: Dec 31. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 46°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms around coves, dam, and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Tenkiller: Dec 30. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around channels, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie good on hair jigs, spoons, tube jigs, and worms around channels, docks, main lake, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. Webbers Falls: Dec 30. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and stained. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, slabs, and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, and rocks. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and worms around main lake, river channel, river mouth, and below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. SOUTHEAST Blue River: Dec 31. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and stained. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures, spoons, and worms around brush structure, creek channels, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, fisheries biologist in Johnston County. Broken Bow: Dec 30. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, main lake, points, river channel, and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, main lake, points, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: Dec 29. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 47°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around channels, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on crankbaits, hair jigs, and spoons around channels, docks, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: Dec 29. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal (falling). Water temperature 54°F and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, standing timber, and below the dam. White crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, standing timber, and below the dam. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: Dec 31. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, and river mouth. Striped-hybrid and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: Dec 30. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 44°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs around creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: Dec 29. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 51°F and murky. White bass excellent on bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and other around coves, creek channels, main lake, points, and other. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and other around brush structure, docks, main lake, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and other. Channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad, shrimp, and stinkbait around channels, coves, creek channels, and main lake. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Pine Creek: Dec 29. Elevation is 8 ft. above normal (rising). Water temperature 47°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around points and river channel. Black crappie good on jigs around standing timber. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Robert S. Kerr: Dec 29. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 38°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around main lake, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, minnows, shad, and worms around main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway, and below the dam. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around channels, creek channels, and river mouth. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Sardis: Dec 29. Elevation is above normal (falling). Water temperature 53°F and stained. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County. Texoma: Dec 31. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 52°F and clear. Striped bass good on flukes, live bait, live shad, and sassy shad around channels, flats, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, and punch bait around channels, coves, docks, points, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, docks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are good deadsticking and live shad on the north side of the lake and near the Willis Bridge near the main channel. Catfish are good near channels and flat areas on live shad and cut bait. Crappie are biting on jigs near brush piles near and around docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Wister:Dec 30. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (falling). Water temperature 54°F and murky. Striped-hybrid and white bass, and Saugeye fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, and small lures around docks, main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and white crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, powerbait, and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, minnows, punch bait, and worms around creek channels, docks, main lake, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County. SOUTHWEST Waurika: Dec 30. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (falling). Water temperature 54°F and murky. Striped-hybrid and white bass, and Saugeye fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, and small lures around docks, main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and white crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, powerbait, and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and rocks. 