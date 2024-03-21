Wildlife Fishing Report. March 20, 2024

CENTRAL

Arcadia: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around coves and points. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and dough bait around channels and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, coves, and docks. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth and white bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and worms around docks and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: March 18. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids good on jigs and shrimp around shallows and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and sassy shad around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms around points and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: March 19. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: March 19. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs, minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on dough bait around main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: March 19. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Comments: Bass biting best using a chatterbox spinner. Crappie still in 10-13 ft. deep. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around coves and points. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and dough bait around channels, coves, and points. Crappie on hair jigs, minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, coves, and docks. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Birch: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, and spinnerbaits around coves. Crappie on minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: March 19. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 56°F and murky. Blue catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and shad around flats. Saugeye good on jigs and small lures around points, riprap, and rocks. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and stained. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and dough bait around coves and points. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, coves, and docks. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Copan: March 17. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around channels, creek channels, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 51°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: March 16. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and shad around channels, main lake, and points. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, and lipless baits around coves, points, and rocks. Comments: The bite was a little slower this week. Crappie are still being caught at docks with structure, some days are better than others. Moon Jigs are doing well along with tiny spoons. Black bass are still finicky, I would continue to throw jerk baits, lipless cranks, and square bills. Still slow on the white bass run, best place is still below the dam during generation. Some giant paddlefish were caught this week in the main lake, some of which were well over 100 pounds. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 56°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks, main lake, and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: March 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shrimp, and worms around flats, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: March 17. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. White bass good on jigs and sassy shad below the dam and creek channels. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: March 17. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures, spoons, and tube jigs around creek channels and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: March 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, minnows, sassy shad, and tube jigs below the dam, creek channels, and river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, shad, and worms below the dam, flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, spoons, topwater lures, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, river channel, rocks, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, and stinkbait below the dam, brush structure, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live shad, plastic baits, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: March 15. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 48°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: March 17. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 60°F and stained. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, minnows, and shad below the dam and creek channels. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Perry CCC: March 16. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 54°F and stained. Rainbow trout excellent on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, and small lures around coves, dam, and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Skiatook: March 17. Elevation is 9 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 61°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around coves and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around shorelines and standing timber. Comments: Crappie are being caught in 5-10 ft. of water. Report submitted by Paul Wey, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: March 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 57°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure and rocks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, and shad around discharge and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: March 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around creek channels. Report submitted by Austin Jackson, game warden stationed in Craig County.

Tenkiller: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 57°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and docks. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, in-line spinnerbaits, and small lures around coves, creek channels, and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Comments: Anglers are having some success catching white bass in coves with creek channels and along the river channel on the upper end of the lake. The white bass have not made it up to Horseshoe Bend in great numbers yet but shouldn’t be too far from doing so. Crappie fishing is good around brush in docks and the main lake. Boaters should use caution this week while out on Lake Tenkiller as the 2024 Bassmaster Classic Kayak Series Championship is taking place. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: March 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids good on flukes, hair jigs, plastic baits, and sassy shad below the dam, river channel, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, slabs, and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass, crappie, and walleye fair on jigs and minnows around dam and main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: March 18. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, and hair jigs below the dam, main lake, rocks, and spillway. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: March 18. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 53°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and shrimp. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs at 20-25 ft. of water. Walleye fair on crankbaits, stinkbait, and worms around points, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Clint Carpenter, game warden stationed in Custer County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: March 19. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 56°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastic baits around points and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, and punch bait around channels and coves. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, and points. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: March 19. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures, spoons, and worms around brush structure, channels, creek channels, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: March 17. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 56°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, and standing timber. White bass excellent on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around channels and creek channels. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by DRU POLK, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: March 15. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 57°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, and plastic baits around creek channels, points, riprap, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, and live shad around river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: March 16. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits below the dam, channels, creek channels, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: March 17. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: Mar 15. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 49°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, grasshoppers, and tube jigs below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: March 15. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass excellent on small lures, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around coves and creek channels. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and sassy shad around brush structure, docks, flats, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie excellent on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, riprap, rocks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: March 18. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, main lake, points, and riprap. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and shad around channels and flats. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: March 15. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around coves. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: March 15. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 55°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and worms around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, rocks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: March 15. Elevation is above normal and rising, water temperature 57°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: March 17. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass fair on live shad and sassy shad around channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, and stinkbait below the dam, channels, main lake, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, docks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are being caught on live shad and sassy shad. Catfish are being caught on live bait and cut bait. Crappie are being caught in open water around brush piles and near docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: March 15. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and shad around creek channels, main lake, and river channel. White bass excellent on grubs and lipless baits around river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: March 17. Elevation is 17 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Comments: All fishing is slow. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: March 17. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 53°F and murky. ( USGS Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: March 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids good on flukes and plastic baits around dam, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: March 17. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: March 19. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 52°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait around brush structure and flats. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.